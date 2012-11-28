* Shareholders to get 1 Osram share for 10 Siemens shares

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Siemens AG will spin off 80.5 percent of its lighting unit Osram in a flotation planned for the European spring, the German engineering conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Shareholders will receive one Osram share for every 10 Siemens shares they hold, it said following a meeting of its supervisory board.

Siemens will hold 17 percent of Osram following the spin-off, and the Siemens Pension Trust will have 2.5 percent.

Siemens has been planning to offload Osram, the world's second-biggest lighting company after Philips, as it shies away from stumping up for investments needed to keep pace with the LED revolution.

Light-emitting diodes (LED) are used for flat-screen televisions and tablet PCs but are also becoming increasingly popular as a source of general lighting, in shops or restaurants, for outdoor displays, or for headlights in cars.

Consultancy McKinsey sees the LED market growing more than sevenfold to almost 65 billion euros ($84 billion) by 2020, bolstered by legislation in countries around the world backing a switch from incandescent bulbs to more energy-efficient sources of light, such as LEDs and compact fluorescent bulbs. ($1=0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)