FRANKFURT Dec 9 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser said he would not consider pulling out of a
deal to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand
as oil prices decline.
"If we walked away from that deal we would see a lot of
happy competitors. That is why we do not even think about
walking away. We are in this for the long haul," Kaeser said at
an investor conference on Tuesday.
Siemens in September agreed to buy Dresser-Rand for $7.6
billion in cash, paying a relatively rich price to belatedly
beef up its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.
Since then, crude oil prices have dropped by almost a
third to close to $60 per barrel.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)