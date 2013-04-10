FRANKFURT, April 10 German engineering
conglomerate Siemens AG sees a weak global business
cycle holding back demand for its technology equipment, its
chief executive was quoted saying by a German newspaper.
"Business has not become easier. The short-cycle businesses,
too, are lacking momentum. We still don't expect any tailwind
from the global economy and markets," CEO Peter Loescher said in
an interview with daily Handelsblatt.
"Many experts expect an upswing in the second half. We have
yet to see any signs of that," he added.
Siemens said in January it would stick with its focus on
cost cuts to catch up with peers such as General Electric Co
as a weak global economy saps demand for factory
equipment.