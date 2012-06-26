FRANKFURT, June 26 German engineering
conglomerate Siemens said it will be more difficult
to meet its targets for 2012 due to a weak Chinese market, the
group's chief financial officer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"It's going to be quite a rocky road to meet the targets for
2012," the Bloomberg news agency quoted Joe Kaeser as saying in
Washington.
Siemens had in April cut its net profit outlook for the year
to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros ($6.5-$6.7
billion), after incurring charges related to delayed offshore
wind power projects.
Shares in Siemens closed down 1.5 percent at 63.11 euros.
DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger said the profit target was
still achievable. "However it looks increasingly ambitious and
we cannot rule out that we have to trim our earnings further, in
case demand deteriorates further," he wrote in a note to
clients.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
