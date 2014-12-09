* Says lower oil prices will boost demand for services
* Says won't consider backing out of Dresser-Rand deal
* Comments come after ConocoPhillips announces budget cut
* Oil prices at five-year low

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser sought to calm concern that a slide in
prices would hurt an oil and gas business on which the German
engineering group has spent billions of euros.
Kaeser, who took the helm in a boardroom coup last year,
splashed out $7.6 billion in September to buy U.S. oilfield
equipment maker Dresser-Rand, paying a relatively high price to
beef up the group's presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas
industry.
"Of course new business could be affected if the oil price
continues to be down," Kaeser said at an investor conference on
Tuesday. However, he added that falling prices should boost
demand for high-margin services as customers seek to cut costs.
Crude oil prices have dropped to five-year lows and
billions of dollars worth of oil and gas exploration projects
are expected to be put on hold in the coming months.
ConocoPhillips said on Monday that its 2015 capital
budget would be 20 percent, or about $3 billion, lower than this
year's, the biggest spending cut by a U.S. oil and gas producer
in dollar terms.
Kaeser said he would not consider pulling out of the
Dresser-Rand deal, Siemens's biggest since it bought Dade
Behring in 2007, despite the oil price fall.
"The average cost of taking out oil in the United States has
come down from $72 (per barrel) in 2012 to $57 in 2013, so you
can see that the productivity that oil & gas service providers
helps companies a lot to bring down costs," he said.
JP Morgan recently said that the market underestimated the
risk that falling oil prices posed for Siemens's business
because relatively healthy U.S. demand for gas turbines would
not be sufficient to offset declining sales in the Middle East
and other oil producing countries.
It said it preferred the stocks of Siemens rivals with a
lower exposure to oil-producing sectors and countries, such as
Schneider Electric, Philips or Rexel
to Siemens and Switzerland's ABB.
Siemens, whose products range from gas turbines to
high-speed trains and industrial automation software, unveiled a
corporate overhaul in May that will focus more on high-margin
services and help it make up ground on more profitable rivals
such as Switzerland's ABB and U.S.-based General Electric
.
Shares in Siemens were down 1.8 percent at 92.41 euros by
1326 GMT, underperforming Germany's blue-chip DAX index
, which was 1.4 percent lower.
