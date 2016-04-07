FRANKFURT, April 7 German industrial group Siemens has transferred 300 million pounds ($422 million) of pension liabilities relating to staff it acquired from VA Tech a decade ago to Britain's Pension Insurance Corporation, the two companies said on Thursday.

PIC said the deal covered the liabilities of about 1,500 members of the VA Tech UK pension scheme. Siemens acquired the transmission and distribution division of Austrian engineering group VA Tech with about 5,400 staff in 2006.

Siemens' pension deficit widened to 9.3 billion euros ($10.6 billion) at the end of December from 9.0 billion euros a quarter earlier, mainly due to a lower discount rate assumption.

"Siemens' Pension Captive Program, in collaboration with PIC, is an important and innovative part of the de-risking strategies which works on a local level as well as at the Siemens group level," John Smith, head of pensions at Siemens plc, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7107 pounds)

($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)