FRANKFURT, April 7 German industrial group
Siemens has transferred 300 million pounds ($422
million) of pension liabilities relating to staff it acquired
from VA Tech a decade ago to Britain's Pension Insurance
Corporation, the two companies said on Thursday.
PIC said the deal covered the liabilities of about 1,500
members of the VA Tech UK pension scheme. Siemens acquired the
transmission and distribution division of Austrian engineering
group VA Tech with about 5,400 staff in 2006.
Siemens' pension deficit widened to 9.3 billion euros ($10.6
billion) at the end of December from 9.0 billion euros a quarter
earlier, mainly due to a lower discount rate assumption.
"Siemens' Pension Captive Program, in collaboration with
PIC, is an important and innovative part of the de-risking
strategies which works on a local level as well as at the
Siemens group level," John Smith, head of pensions at Siemens
plc, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7107 pounds)
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
