FRANKFURT Aug 3 Siemens appointed Tim Holt as the new chief executive of its Power Generation Services division, succeeding Randy Zwirn, 62, who will retire on Oct. 1.

Holt, 46, is currently CEO of the Power and Gas unit within Power Generation Services. His successor will be announced at a later date, Siemens said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alexander Smith)