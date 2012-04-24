FRANKFURT, April 24 German engineering
conglomerate Siemens said it named Karlheinz Springer
to lead its loss-making Power Transmission business, replacing
Udo Niehage.
The move was expected following reports last week that
Siemens was set to slash its full-year outlook when it publishes
its second-quarter results on Wednesday due to one-off charges
at its Power Transmission business.
Springer, 53, oversaw Siemens' Instrumentation & Electrical
business for seven years and took over as chief of the Power
Transmission Solutions business less than two months ago,
Siemens said on Tuesday.
Niehage will head the Siemens Berlin Liaison Office and
advocate new energy policies to politicians and members of
various associations throughout the industry, it said.
