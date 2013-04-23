FRANKFURT, April 23 Siemens will
deliver high-speed trains to Eurostar, the operator of the
Channel Tunnel passenger train service, later than expected, a
member of the German engineering conglomerate's management board
told a newspaper.
Siemens has been dogged by delays at its rail business and
warned this month that fiscal second-quarter results, due to be
reported on May 2, would be hit by further charges at the
division.
Delivery of the Velaro ICE trains ordered by Eurostar is now
expected sometime in 2015, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
quoted Roland Busch as saying in an article published on
Tuesday, compared with earlier plans for delivery in late 2014.
"The European railroad control systems are like an old rag
rug that we manufacturers are expected to turn into a Persian
carpet," the paper quoted Busch as saying.
Eurostar's decision to order trains from Siemens caused a
Franco-German row in 2010, with Siemens' French rival Alstom
and the French government saying tunnel safety rules
did not allow the German company's trains to be used there.
Alstom finally dropped a complaint it filed on the matter a
year ago.
