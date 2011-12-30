FRANKFURT Dec 30 Siemens has recalled 15 batches of clinical pregnancy tests because some of them incorrectly showed a positive result, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.

He said the recall affects several hundred hospitals around the world, which were told as early as mid-December to destroy pregnancy tests from the batches.

Until the cause of the malfunction has been found, Siemens will not be supplying any such tests, he said. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)