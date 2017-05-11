FRANKFURT May 11 German engineering group
Siemens announced plans on Thursday to cut 1,700 jobs
in Germany over several years and transfer another 1,000
positions as part of an efficiency drive.
Among other, it plans to reshuffle its enterprise IT
business, consolidate storage sites at its Digital Factory
division, cut jobs at its Mobility business and bundle its
training centres, it said in a statement.
It said it also planned to hire around 9,000 new employees
in Germany over the same period as the cuts, and would make
efforts to retrain as many of the affected employees as
possible.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)