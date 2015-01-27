FRANKFURT Jan 27 Siemens executives
defended their $7.6 billion deal to buy U.S. oilfield equipment
firm Dresser-Rand, saying oil demand would grow
long-term and synergies could increase.
"There's no reason to think there's a different valuation
now than at the time we agreed it," Chief Financial Officer Ralf
Thomas told journalists, responding to concerns about
investments in shale exploration falling with the oil price.
Siemens earlier reported that profits from its industrial
units fell 4 percent last quarter, ahead of an annual
shareholder meeting expected to be stormy as investors challenge
the Dresser-Rand acquisition.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)