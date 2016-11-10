BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Nov 10 Siemens need not sell a majority of shares in its healthcare unit, its finance chief signalled on Thursday after the German industrial group said it planned a public listing for the business.
"Processes have their own dynamic," Ralf Thomas told reporters at Siemens' Munich headquarters when asked when the listing may happen and whether Siemens would sell a majority or minority of shares in the business.
"We are happy to keep healthcare under the Siemens roof." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis