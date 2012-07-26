FRANKFURT/MUNICH, July 26 Siemens posted a 23
percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than expected, as
customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained
from making investments.
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate said on Thursday
order intake -- a barometer of future sales -- declined to 17.8
billion euros ($21.58 billion) in its fiscal third quarter.
A Reuters poll had an average estimate of 19.54 billion
euros for new orders and 2.0 billion euros for core operating
profit.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)