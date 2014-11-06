BERLIN Nov 6 German engineering group Siemens
missed expectations for fourth-quarter core profit,
hurt by charges for faulty wind turbines that pushed its wind
power division to a loss.
Siemens, one of Germany's biggest companies and a major
exporter of goods from trains to turbines to hospital equipment,
posted total sectors profit up 28 percent to 2.2 billion euros
($2.76 billion), missing the average estimate of 2.25 billion
euros in a Reuters poll.
It forecast flat sales for the current year and targeted an
industrial profit margin of 10-11 percent, a new benchmark for
Siemens as it seeks to close a profitability gap with rivals
under Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, who took over in 2013.
Siemens also said it had agreed to sell its hearing-aid unit
to private equity firm EQT and Germany's Struengmann
family for 2.15 billion euros, and would keep a 200 million-euro
equity investment in the business.
