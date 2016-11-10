BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
MUNICH Nov 10 German industrial group Siemens plans a public listing of its $15 billion healthcare business, it said on Thursday, in a further step to focus on its core strengths of electrification, automation and digitisation.
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said the timing and scope of a share placement would depend on the stock market environment, among other factors, and the move would meantime strengthen Healthineers within the group.
The separation of the healthcare business would be one of Siemens' biggest strategic steps to narrow its focus. Over the past decades, it had shed its semiconductor, lighting, automotive and communications businesses, among others. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis