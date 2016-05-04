* Easing of Iran sanctions boosts Power and Gas
* Wind Power and Renewables swings to profit
* Guidance confirmed although short-cycle may not pick up in
H2
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, May 4 German industrial group Siemens
easily beat expectations for second-quarter profits
but said a recovery in businesses such as factory automation
may be slower than expected.
Group industrial profit jumped 28 percent, boosted by a
one-off impact from the easing of sanctions on Iran and a return
to profit at Siemens' wind power unit as projects were completed
and initial costs fell.
Orders were lifted by a huge power deal in Egypt and an
offshore wind farm contract in Britain, rising 7 percent
overall, the trains-to-turbines group said on Wednesday.
Siemens shares rose 2 percent to 91.78 euros in early
trading, outperforming the German blue-chip index,
which rose 0.1 percent.
"Execution was solid across the board in both short and long
cycle," wrote Barclays capital goods analysts, who rate Siemens
"equal weight/neutral".
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser was cautious on recovery in the
short-cycle businesses, including automation projects and
primarily housed in the Digital Factory division. Germany was
classified as slow and industrial demand in China still
sluggish.
"We assume the bottom has been reached in our short-cycle
businesses. However, over the next few quarters we expect slower
recovery rather than material growth," he said.
Siemens said on Tuesday it was replacing the CEO of the
Digital Factory division - Anton Huber, who will retire in
October - with 51-year-old Jan Mrosik, currently CEO of the
Energy Management Division.
Siemens accelerated a cost-cutting programme and lifted its
savings target for the year to 850 to 950 million euros ($978 to
$1.1 billion) from 800 to 900 million euros previously.
The Munich-based group confirmed it expects moderate revenue
growth for its fiscal year to end-September, a full-year
industrial profit margin of 10-11 percent and earnings per share
of 6.00 to 6.40 euros.
Arch-rival General Electric last month confirmed its
target of 2 to 4 percent revenue growth for 2016 - a forecast
that met with some scepticism due to sluggish demand for oil and
gas equipment and a weak industrial economy.
Second-quarter industrial profit rose to 2.12 billion euros
($2.43 billion), beating all the estimates in a Reuters poll and
lifting Siemens' key industrial profit margin to 10.9 percent
from 9.0 percent a year ago.
New orders rose 7 percent, while sales rose by a
slightly-better-than-forecast 5 percent.
($1 = 0.8694 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Keith Weir)