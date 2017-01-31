* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct

* Digital Factory profit jumps 60 pct, boosted by portfolio gain

* Group industrial profit 2.51 bln eur; Reuters poll avg 2.14 bln (Adds details on CEO's style, competitors, Egypt contract)

By Georgina Prodhan

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 31 Top European engineering group Siemens raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after its industrial business profit jumped in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.

The German trains-to-turbines company said it now expected an industrial profit margin of 11-12 percent for the year to end-September, versus its previous forecast for 10.5-11.5 percent. It made 13 percent in the first quarter.

Siemens' core industrial software division, Digital Factory, reported a 60 percent profit jump in profit and a margin of 26.1 percent, boosted by a one-off portfolio gain but also a 4 percent rise in sales driven by China.

That lifted group industrial profit 26 percent to 2.51 billion euros, well above the average estimate of 2.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll, even excluding the 172 million-euro gain.

Siemens did not say in its statement whether sales had also risen in the United States, as they did in the quarter for U.S. rival Rockwell Automation, whose stock has risen about 19 percent since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 8.

"We will continue to rigorously execute our strategy programme," said Chief Executive and former finance chief Joe Kaeser, under whose stewardship Siemens' past execution blunders and related large one-off charges have largely disappeared.

Siemens said it was ahead of schedule with an 8 billion-euro ($8.6 billion) electricity contract in Egypt, its largest single order to date, which is designed to boost the north African nation's power-generation capacity by 45 percent.

But first-quarter orders fell by a greater-than-expected 14 percent, partly reflecting the lack of a similar large contract this year but also a sharp drop in power and gas orders from Europe and the Middle East and a big decline in the Americas.

U.S. rival General Electric's orders in power-related equipment including gas turbines, where it competes with Siemens, fell 28 percent in the quarter, compared with a 40 percent drop for Siemens.

Siemens' first-quarter sales rose by a weaker-than-expected 3 percent on a comparable basis to 19.1 billion euros ($20.6 billion). The company stuck to its forecasts for "moderate" full-year sales growth and orders higher than sales.

It raised its earnings-per-share forecast to 7.20 to 7.70 euros from a previous 6.80 to 7.20 euros, after net profit jumped 25 percent to 1.94 billion euros.

Siemens gave no further details on plans for its healthcare division Healthineers, which it plans to list while keeping a majority stake, ahead of a press conference and annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)