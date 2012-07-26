* Q3 group new orders 17.8 bln eur vs Reuters poll 19.55 bln
* Group revenues 19.5 bln eur vs poll 18.92 bln
* Loescher says focus now is on costs and productivity
* Industry Sector profit 523 mln eur vs poll 619 mln
* Industry Automation unit new orders down 1 pct
By Marilyn Gerlach and Jens Hack
FRANKFURT/MUNICH, July 26 German group Siemens
reported a big drop in quarterly new orders on
Thursday as customers put off investments due to Europe's
crisis, saying full year goals would be hard to meet as even
major sales to China were becoming rare.
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate still confirmed
its net income target for the full financial year, d espite tough
conditions in the global economy.
However, orders for the group - a barometer of future sales
- tumbled 23 percent to 17.8 billion euros ($21.58 billion) in
the April-June q u arter, missing a 19.5 billion euro average
estimate made by analysts in a Reuters poll.
"The deceleration of the world economy has increased in the
past few months," Chief Executive Peter Loescher said. "We see
growing reluctance among our customers regarding capital
expenditures and stronger economic headwinds, especially in our
industrial short-cycle businesses."
The biggest market for Siemens is the euro zone, where the
crisis in Spain, Italy and Greece has hit overall activity and
confidence hard. However, the booming Chinese economy is also
slowing, partly because Chinese factories - which often buy
manufacturing equipment from companies such as Siemens - are
finding it harder to export to the weak European market.
Loescher said conditions in China, which generates about 8
percent of group sales, were difficult. "Major orders from China
are rare. That trend will continue at least until the end of
2012," he told CNBC.
"The outlook for China is mixed. In the business of rail and
energy technology, there are no significant developments," he
told reporters.
Fellow German company BASF, the world's largest
chemicals maker by sales, also reported on Thursday that it was
feeling the effects of slower economic growth in China.
"The Chinese growth engine has started to stall leading to a
decrease in BASF's sales in local-currency terms in Asia," said
Chief Executive Kurt Bock.
China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than
three years in the second quarter of 2012, growing 7.6 percent
from the same period a year earlier - just a whisker above the
official government target for the year of 7.5 percent.
TOUGH TARGET
Closer to home, conditions are tough for German companies.
Business activity in the 17 euro zone states shrank for a sixth
straight month in July, with output in Germany's manufacturing
sector contracting at its fastest pace in over three years and
business sentiment dropping for the third month in a row in
July.
Siemens confirmed its target for net income from continuing
operations in the full financial year to September, which it
slashed in April to 5.2-5.4 billion euros ($6.3-6.6 billion)
from a previous guidance of at least 6 billion. But Loescher
said: "Given the deteriorating environment it becomes more
difficult to achieve our guidance for the fiscal year."
Analysts on average have said they see Siemens hitting only
the lower end of the corridor, and some see it missing it
altogether.
Profit at the Industry sector, usually the first at Siemens
to suffer in any economic slowdown, dropped 26 percent to 523
million euros. However, its other four segments - Energy,
Healthcare and Infrastructure - all posted profit increases in
the quarter.
The company, which just lost its title as Germany's biggest
company by market value to SAP, also cancelled plans
to float its lighting unit Osram and said it would now spin it
off instead.
FOCUS ON COSTS
The Industry sector - the bread and butter of Siemens -
posted flat new orders, as Industry Automation orders fell for
the first time in 10 quarters and demand for Drive Technologies
continued to shrink.
Industry Automation's products include software that allows
plant engineers to see what is happening on the factory floor on
a single computer screen, and Drive Technologies makes gears,
motors and drives.
Loescher said his focus was now above all on increasing
productivity and efficiency, and he told CNBC in an interview
that Siemens would target cost reductions in anticipation of
slow growth in a volatile environment going into 2013.
But he sidestepped a question on whether Siemens would cut
jobs as part of its efforts: "What we are looking at is getting
out of this crisis more agile, faster and leaner as a company."
While the outlook is tough, group core operating profit in
the quarter jumped 59 percent to 1.82 billion euros, mainly due
to the absence of major one-time items that depressed earnings
last year. Group sales rose 10 percent, faster than expected,
thanks to a weaker euro.
Swiss rival ABB said earlier on Thursday that
positive developments in China and the strength in the United
States helped it grow more positive about the future, even
though it missed expectations with its second quarter profit due
to exchange rate fluctuations.
General Electric, a Siemens rival whose quarterly
profit topped Wall Street's expectations on Friday, posted a
lower-than-expected rise in revenues because of weakness in
Europe, though U.S. demand boosted earnings.