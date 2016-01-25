* FY EPS seen at 6.00-6.40 euros vs pvs forecast 5.90-6.10
euros
* Healthcare, transportation, energy management drive
profits
* Shares up 2.3 percent in after-hours trading
(Adds details on oil price, China, currency, GE, shares)
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Germany, Jan 25 Siemens,
Europe's biggest industrial group, raised its full-year
earnings-per-share forecast on Monday after beating market
expectations for first-quarter industrial profit, revenue and
orders.
Siemens' healthcare, transportation and energy-management
units drove a gain in industrial profit to 10.4 percent of sales
from 10.2 percent a year earlier, helped greatly by the weak
euro and ongoing cost cuts.
The Munich-based group said it now expected EPS of 6.00 to
6.40 euros ($6.50 to $6.93), up from its previous forecast of
5.90 to 6.20 euros for the year ending next September.
"We delivered a strong quarter and are well underway in
executing our Vision 2020. Therefore, we will raise our earnings
outlook for 2016, even though the macroeconomic and geopolitical
developments remain a concern for our markets," Chief Executive
Joe Kaeser said in a statement.
Siemens shares rose 2.3 percent in after-hours trading in
Frankfurt.
Like its U.S. rival General Electric, Siemens turned
to self-help measures such as job cuts, disposals and an
increased focus on high technology as slowing economic growth in
China and low oil prices dim the outlook for industrial goods.
Share buybacks and dividends have supported the stock.
Under Kaeser's leadership, Siemens has disposed of its
remaining consumer businesses and beefed up its oil equipment
offering with the most expensive acquisition in its history,
leaving it highly exposed to the energy sector.
OIL PRICE
Siemens' Power and Gas unit, which accounts for a fifth of
group sales, saw its profit drop to 9.5 percent in the quarter
from 11.3 percent a year earlier. The weak oil price also hurt
profits at the Process Industries and Drives unit.
The Munich-based company said profit development was held
back by effects related to the acquisition of oilfield equipment
maker Dresser-Rand, among other things, and overcapacities that
resulted in increased price pressure.
GE said on Friday it would double its 2016 budget for
restructuring spending to fight the effects of low oil prices
and slow global growth that pummelled its earnings last year,
particularly at its oil and gas operations.
Its fourth-quarter industrial margin was 18.3 percent,
however - almost twice that of Siemens - excluding effects of
its acquisition of French Alstom's energy businesses.
Digital Factory, Siemens' factory-automation unit, remained
its most profitable business, with a profit margin of 16.9
percent, down from 18.8 percent a year earlier, partly due to
slowing demand from China.
Siemens is fast adding software expertise to this business,
and confirmed on Monday it was buying U.S. engineering software
firm CD-adapco for $970 million.
For the whole Siemens group, industrial profit jumped 10
percent to 1.99 billion euros in the first quarter, easily
beating the Reuters poll average of 1.87 billion.
Sales rose 1 percent on a comparable basis to 18.9 billion
euros and orders jumped 19 percent to 22.8 billion, thanks to a
huge Egyptian power-plant order, an offshore wind contract in
Britain and a large number of rail projects.
Siemens confirmed it expects moderate revenue growth
excluding currency effects, orders clearly above sales and an
industrial profit margin of 10-11 percent this year.
($1 = 0.9237 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and
David Evans)