FRANKFURT, July 30 German industrial group
Siemens expects to reach the low end of its
industrial profit target range of 10-11 percent over the full
year, it reiterated after posting a 9.5 percent margin for the
fiscal third quarter to end-June.
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser and Chief Financial Officer Ralf
Thomas said they had seen improvements in July that gave them
confidence in meeting the target.
Kaeser said, however, Siemens was seeing "pockets of
aggressive pricing behaviour" in large turbines and medical
imaging, and was being careful in its view of its business in
China for the rest of the calendar year.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)