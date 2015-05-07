BRIEF-L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program
* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
FRANKFURT May 7 Siemens is likely to reach only the lower end of its industrial profit margin guidance this fiscal year amid pressure on its energy and other underperforming businesses, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Thursday.
"It's clear that it is more about the lower end of the level than the mid-point," he told an analyst conference after Siemens reported a 9.0 industrial profit margin for its second quarter, below its 10-11 percent full-year target. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
PARIS, May 9 The victory of centrist Emmanuel Macron against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election is good news for the French economy, the chief executive at France's second-biggest retail bank said on Tuesday.