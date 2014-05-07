BERLIN May 7 The head of German conglomerate
Siemens expressed regret on Wednesday for referring to the
West's showdown with Russia over Ukraine as "short-term
turbulences" when he held a controversial meeting with Russian
President Vladimir Putin in late March.
"The situation has escalated and I am very concerned about
developments," CEO Joe Kaeser said when asked about the remarks
at a strategy presentation in Berlin.
He said he had only meant to contrast the current situation
with deeper crises experienced during the two world wars, but in
retrospect should have used different wording.
In defending his trip to Moscow, Kaeser had said in March
that Siemens wanted to honour long-standing business
contracts and did not pay too much attention to "short-term
turbulences" in its business planning.
"I thought it was important that we talk to each other and
not about each other," he said on Wednesday, referring to the
Putin meeting.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)