(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Siemens will
supply and install turbines for a 9 billion rand ($770 million)
project to build three wind farms in South Africa with a
combined capacity to generate 360 megawatts of power, it said on
Wednesday.
Africa's most advanced economy is battling chronic energy
shortages that are pushing its government to seek alternative
sources of energy from its fleet of coal-powered stations that
take much longer to build than wind farms.
The German industrial group signed a contract with
Mainstream Renewable Power, a Dublin-based clean-energy
developer that is planning to build a $1.9 billion solar and
wind electricity project in Africa.
Mainstream said construction will begin on the three wind
farms this month.
The new energy project aims to produce 700-900 megawatts of
electricity in the next three years with wind and solar projects
already earmarked for South Africa, Ghana and Egypt.
The World Bank estimates electricity outages on average cost
African countries around 2.1 percent of GDP with current output
only meeting half of demand and 70 percent of the continent's
population living without power.
South Africa faces years of power shortages as engineers
step up maintenance to overhaul power plants ran by state-run
utility Eskom that have been run too hard over the
years to compensate for a lack of new generation capacity.
($1 = 11.7105 rand)
(Reporting by Joe Brock and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James
Macharia)