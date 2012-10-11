* Siemens outlines new savings plan, details due Nov. 8
* Says could cut jobs, but provides no numbers
* Does not say how much money it aims to save
* Siemens CEO says wants to be better than competitors
* Shares close 1.3 percent lower
FRANKFURT, Oct 11 German industrial conglomerate
Siemens aims to slash production costs and could cut
jobs to compete with its rivals, its chief executive said on
Thursday, after business this year is proving tougher than it
had expected.
"As a leading company, we want to be better than the
competitors. We don't want to bob along somewhere in the broad
masses of the middle," the firm's Chief Executive Peter Loescher
said in a statement.
The comments came after Loescher outlined a new savings
programme for Siemens, Germany's biggest company by market value
and a major employer, in a closed meeting with about 600 of the
company's managers in Berlin.
Among the programme's goals will be to tackle high
production costs, review underperforming businesses and simplify
internal processes, Loescher said, without specifying how much
money Siemens aims to save .
He said although job reductions were not the company's
primary goal, they could occur as the program unfolds.
"This is not enough," a local trader said. "Some people had
surely hoped for a more detailed statement on savings."
Loescher said Siemens was still working out what specific
measures it would take and would present details when it
publishes its financial results on Nov. 8.
Shares of Siemens edged lower on the news, ending the
trading session 1.3 percent lower at 77.05 euros, while
Germany's blue-chip DAX index was up 1.1 percent.
Analysts have said they expect Siemens to target cost
savings of 2-4 billion euros, and have speculated that it could
seek to divest or restructure some lagging businesses, such as
its Infrastructure & Cities unit or renewable energy.
When Loescher took office in 2007, he aimed to turn Siemens
from a lumbering conglomerate dogged in recent years by a
complex structure and a headline-grabbing bribery scandal into a
growth story, aiming to boost annual revenues to 100 billion
euros ($129 billion) in a few years from 76 billion in 2010.
But the economic crisis became worse rather than better over
the past few quarters, prompting governments and companies to
cut their spending on infrastructure and new equipment and
weighing on Siemens' orders and margins.
MARGIN GAP
In the three months through June, Siemens' gross margin -
what is left of revenues after the cost of production - was at
28.4 percent, and that figure is expected to slip to 27.6
percent in the quarter just ended, according to estimates by
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
That is below the 35.2 percent which Switzerland's ABB
, a major competitor to Siemens in power systems and
industry automation, posted in the quarter through June.
U.S.-based General Electric - which rivals Siemens on gas
and steam turbines, wind power and equipment for MRI scans of
the human body - was at 37.9 percent.
CEO Loescher said costs for research and development as well
as administration and sales were also too high, adding Siemens
needed to improve its cash flow again.
"But we also have homemade problems, such as with individual
projects like connecting wind farms in the North Sea and with
insufficient profitability in some businesses," Loescher said.
Siemens incurred just over half a billion euros of charges
related to delayed offshore wind power projects in the nine
months through June, and its solar business posted losses.
The profit margin at the Infrastructure & Cities unit, which
bundled businesses making products such as security systems and
high-speed trains, shrank to 5.5 percent from 6.3 percent in the
mint months through June. That is well below Siemens' three
other core businesses - Industry, Healthcare and Energy.
But Loescher said on Thursday he had no plans to dismantle
the four-pillar structure.
HSBC analyst Michael Hagmann said the new programme's
outline suggested that all management needed to do to narrow the
gap with its competitors was to improve operational efficiency
and make acquisitions to bolster its weaker businesses.
"Similar programs in the past have, however, failed to
deliver the desired results," he said.