MUNICH, Germany Feb 1 The chief executive of Germany's Siemens is worried about developments in the United States since Donald Trump took office as president, he said on Wednesday.

"The new American president has a style that's different from what we're accustomed to," Joe Kaeser told a news conference ahead of the engineering group's annual shareholder meeting. "It worries us, what we see. But it's a great country."

Siemens employs more than 50,000 people in the United States, its single biggest market, where it makes 21 percent of its total revenue.

"The country has a tradition of openness, freedom, integration," Kaeser said. "It would be a terrible shame if ... one would give this up only because one thinks one would guarantee security."

Kaeser added that he was making plans for how to deal with the new U.S. administration but declined to elaborate beyond saying that Siemens was talking to state governors. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)