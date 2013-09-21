BERLIN, Sept 21 Siemens supervisory
board chairman Gerhard Cromme will quit the board of publisher
Axel Springer to focus on his role at Germany's biggest
engineering company, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on
Saturday.
Cromme plans to leave his role as a member of Axel
Springer's supervisory board on April 16, 2014 when
the company holds its annual general meeting, the weekly
business news magazine said, without citing a source.
A spokeswoman for the German publisher confirmed that the
entire board would be up for election that day, but said she had
no knowledge that Cromme was planning to leave.
Siemens went through a turbulent leadership change in July
when former CEO Peter Loescher, hired by Cromme, quit after the
company had issued its second profit warning this year. Loescher
was succeeded by finance chief Joe Kaeser.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Olaf
Brenner; Editing by Pravin Char)