FRANKFURT, March 21 Siemens has
delayed plans by a year to unveil the first subsea power grid to
tap growing demand by oil and gas producers for power at depths
of 3,000 metres.
The delay was revealed after Siemens announced its
acquisition of Scottish oil service business Expro's Connectors
and Measurements division for $630 million on Tuesday, which
will provide the final technology for the project.
A spokeswoman for Siemens, whose oil and gas business
competes with General Electric, said on Wednesday the
proto-type subsea power grid was originally set to be unveiled
late this year but its development was a "little bit delayed".
Adil Toubia, CEO of Siemens Oil and Gas Division, said on
Tuesday the proto-type would be deployed at the end of 2013 and
would be available to the market at the end of 2014.
The Expro unit purchase by Europe's biggest engineering
conglomerate is the largest transaction Siemens has made since
it bought Dade Behring for around $6.3 billion in 2007.
Atle Stromme, Global Head of Subsea, a unit of Siemens Oil
and Gas, said the Connectors and Measurements business would
complete what Siemens needs to develop the subsea power grid, a
first ever for water depths of at least 3,000 meters in the oil
and gas processing industry.
"We now have in-house to develop the power grid," he said.
Toubia, who worked for oilfield services provider
Schlumberger for 22 years before joining Siemens last month, did
not rule out further acquisitions in the area.
"If there's a need, we'll examine it," he said.
Siemens' subsea power grid -- which includes transformers,
compressors, switchgears and variable speed drives -- will
provide the power to transport the oil and gas from the wellhead
to a processing facility.
Siemens anticipates the subsea market will double by 2020
from $23 billion last year and the subsea power grid market,
estimated at 600 million euros in 2009 will be around 2 billion
euros by 2020. It hopes to capture 10-15 percent market share by
then.
With some 16,000 employees and revenue at 4.7 billion euros,
Siemens' Oil and Gas division is relatively small compared with
GE's Oil and Gas, which has more than 33,000 employees and $13.7
billion revenue last year.