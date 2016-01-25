LONDON Jan 25 Shareholder advisor Hermes EOS
said on Monday it wanted German industrial firm Siemens
to be more open at the firm's annual general meeting
this week about plans to reshuffle the supervisory board.
Hermes EOS first raised concerns about the composition and
work of Siemens' supervisory board at its 2014 annual general
meeting, and said in a statement on Monday the firm was "taking
steps in the right direction".
It said it would vote for the early re-election of three
members of the supervisory board at the AGM on Jan. 26.
Hermes EOS also said it would request "more tangible
evidence" that Siemens' ownership culture programme was having
an impact on employees' behaviour.
Hermes EOS, owned by Hermes Investment Management, advises
on 146.6 billion pounds ($208.99 billion) of assets on behalf of
some of the world's leading pension funds.
($1 = 0.7015 pounds)
