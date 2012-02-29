* Trains going to franchise operators Go-Ahead and
FirstGroup
* Purchase helped by British government funding
* Part of government plans to add 2,700 new carriages by
2019
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 29 Siemens has won
a $230-million contract to supply electric trains for use on
British railways, the latest British train contract awarded to
the German industrial group.
The deal will see Siemens supply 20 Desiro UK trains to
Go-Ahead Group's London Midland and First Group's
TransPennine Express regional route franchises.
The trains, which will be delivered in 2013 and 2014, will
be maintained at Siemens's depot in Manchester, north England,
the company said.
Last year a Siemens-led consortium won a $2.2 billion
contract to build and maintain 1,200 carriages for the
Thameslink cross-London railway.
As a result, Canada's Bombardier, which lost out
on the contract, said it would cut more than 1,400 jobs at its
plant in Derby, central England, triggering union outrage.
Go-Ahead, which will receive 10 new trains in mid-2014, said
the new units would go towards coping with continuing passenger
growth on services into and out of London and Birmingham.
"Through the Department for Transport's funding, seven of
the new trains are earmarked for London commuter services
providing 4,474 extra seats each weekday," Go-Ahead said.
First TransPennine Express plans to modernise its fleet
linking Manchester Airport to the Scottish cities of Glasgow and
Edinburgh.
The move is part of wider plans by the government to
introduce 2,700 new carriages onto Britain's rail network by
2019. Around 12,000 seats will be added to trains travelling
into cities in the north of England and Scotland.
Siemens said a decisive factor in landing the London Midland
contract was the reliability of Britain's current Desiro fleet.
"Last year, our fleet traveled a total distance of more than
615,000 kilometres within four weeks without a technical fault,"
said Hans-Jörg Grundmann, the chief executive of Siemens' rail
systems division. "That's nearly as far as a trip to the moon
and back. It's the new British record for a passenger train."
Siemens is also one of four short-listed bidders for the
contract to supply trains for the 1 billion-pound ($1.6 billion)
London Crossrail project.
The British government on Tuesday outlined the procurement
terms for the supply contract, which requires bidders to provide
training opportunities and establish "an appropriate local
presence", a move welcomed by unions.
Bombardier, Hitachi of Japan and CAF of Spain are also
competing for the contract.