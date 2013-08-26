BERLIN Aug 26 Siemens, the world's
No.3 maker of wind turbines, expects the global wind power
market to more than quadruple by 2030, lifted by strong growth
in Asia.
"The market will shift away from Europe significantly,"
Markus Tacke, chief executive of the German company's Wind Power
division, said at a renewable energy conference in Berlin.
He said globally installed wind power capacity would
increase to 1,107 gigawatt (GW) in 2030 from 273 GW in 2012,
with Asia and the Pacific region accounting for more than 47
percent of the total, up from 34 percent now.
China is pumping billions of euros into wind power, which is
more cost-competitive than solar energy and partly able to
compete with coal and gas. Wind power subsidies in most parts of
Europe are being slowly scaled back.
The Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) region is still the
world's largest wind market, with a 40 percent share that will
decline to 34 percent by 2030.
Siemens Wind Power, part of the group's Energy division,
achieved sales of 3.555 billion euros ($4.76 billion) in the
first nine months of Siemens' fiscal year, down 1 percent year
on year. It accounted for 6.4 percent of the company's total
sales.
Its profit margin for the period stood at 3.6 percent, down
from 4.7 percent a year earlier, as the company was forced to
book charges because of problems relating to some of its wind
turbine rotor blades.
($1 = 0.7461 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)