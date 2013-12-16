FRANKFURT Dec 16 Siemens won an
order to supply 448 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1,050
megawatts (MW) to U.S.-based MidAmerican Energy, which the
German engineering group said was the largest single order for
onshore wind power ever awarded.
The wind turbines, with a nominal rating of 2.3 MW each and
a rotor diameter of 108 metres, are to be installed in five
different projects in Iowa, Siemens said in a statement on
Monday.
Siemens said it would also be responsible for service and
maintenance of the wind turbines.
Siemens did not provide any financial details of the
transaction.
By a rule of thumb, one megawatt of onshore wind capacity
sells for 1 million euros ($1.37 million).