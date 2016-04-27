LONDON, April 27 Germany's Siemens
has won a five-year deal worth up to 833 million pounds ($1.2
billion) to build and service wind turbines for Scottish Power's
East Anglia ONE project off the eastern coast of England,
Scottish Power said on Wednesday.
The contract, for 102 turbines each capable of generating 7
megawatts of electricity, was Europe's largest single contract
for the supply of offshore wind turbines, said Scottish Power,
which is owned by Spain's Iberdrola.
The turbine blades will be manufactured at Siemens' Hull
factory in northern England, a 160-million pound compound to be
opened in 2017 to meet Britain's huge demand for offshore wind
equipment.
Britain, the world's largest market for offshore wind
projects, plans to have over 10 gigawatts of offshore wind
capacity in production by 2020.
Scottish Power plans to start building the 715-megawatt East
Anglia ONE wind farm off the coast of Norfolk in 2017, with the
turbines set for installation by 2019 and the wind farm
operational by 2020 the utility said.
When completed the East Anglia ONe project is expected to
generate enough electricity to power around 500,000 homes.
Scottish Power has secured a guaranteed price for the
electricity produced at the wind farm of 119 pounds/megawatt
hour (MWh) under the government's contracts-for-difference
scheme to incentives low-carbon power production.
Electricity prices in Britain currently trade around 37
pounds/MWh..
($1 = 0.6854 pounds)
