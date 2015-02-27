(Adds details)

By Silvia Antonioli

London Feb 27 African Minerals said on Friday its Chinese partner in the Tonkolili iron ore project in Sierra Leone, has taken on some of its multi-million dollar debt and is demanding repayment.

A group of banks including Standard Chartered and Citi, which had lent African Minerals $250 million as pre-export finance (PXF), have transferred their interest to Shandong Steel Hong Kong Zengli Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Iron and Steel Group, which owns a quarter of the Tonkolili project.

The loan, which has an outstanding amount of $166.7 million has been in default since November and Shandong has now demanded immediate repayment, London-listed African Minerals said.

The company, which owns 75 percent of Tonkolili, has been battered by higher costs related to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and a rout in iron ore prices in the last year.

It was forced to shut down its operation in Sierra Leone in late November for lack of working capital after failing to agree with Shandong on the release of funds that were previously earmarked for the next phase of expansion of Tonkolili.

"The borrowers and guarantors do not have sufficient funds available to make the payment demanded," African Minerals said in a statement.

Shares in the company have been suspended since Nov. 20 due to uncertainty about the company's future. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)