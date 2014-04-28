April 28 Mineral sands group Sierra Rutile Ltd
said it was no longer in takeover talks with interested
parties.
The company, which mines rutile in the south west of Sierra
Leone, said the indications of interest including those
exceeding its market capitalisation, did not offer sufficient
value to shareholders, given the strong outlook for the company.
Rutile is one of a group of titanium dioxide minerals mostly
used in the manufacture of white pigment for paint, plastics and
paper industries.
In November the company said it was in takeover talks with
unnamed parties.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)