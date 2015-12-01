Dec 1 Advisory firm SierraConstellation Partners LLC appointed Drew McManigle as a managing director.

McManigle, who has more than 25 years of experience in business turnarounds and financial restructurings, will report to Lawrence Perkins, SCP's founder and managing partner.

McManigle joins from McManigle Co, a boutique advisory firm he founded and operated. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)