BUMBUNA, Sierra Leone, April 20 Two days of rioting over pay by workers at African Minerals's Sierra Leone mine have left one woman dead and at least six injured, witnesses and medical staff said, but the company said operations had seen "no significant impact".

"The government authorities are treating the protest as a matter of civil disobedience," a company spokesman said of the unrest on Wednesday and Thursday at its Tonkolili mine near the central town of Bumbuna.