FREETOWN Dec 21 Work at Sierra Leone's Koidu
diamond mine, operated by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
Octea group, has been suspended indefinitely following a violent
strike that resulted in at least two deaths, a company spokesman
said on Friday.
Koidu, owned by Steinmetz's BSG Resources through Octea,
which is looking at a possible listing, sells diamonds worldwide
to jewellers such as Tiffany & Co.
"Work at the Koidu mine has not resumed yet, and a
back-to-work-date has not been set yet," the spokesman said,
requesting not to be named.
The violence erupted after miners began what the company
said was an illegal strike on Dec. 18, demanding bonus payments
based on two performance targets offered by the company.
The company said in a statement later on Friday that the
workers met their first objective in May, which included the
recovery of 35,000 carats of diamond, and a bonus was paid.
"The second target was the consistent achievement of 40,000
carats per month from June to December 2012, which would trigger
a second bonus payment," but the workers failed, it said.
The firm said it was working with the Sierra Leone
government to resolve the issue, which could tarnish the west
African nation's image as an emerging investment destination.
Sierra Leone's government is trying to shed the image of the
bloody civil war years that were partially funded by so-called
blood diamonds.
Despite investments in Sierra Leone's growing mining sector
which includes iron ore and agriculture sector, poverty and
unemployment remain rampant and discontent over labour issues
boils over frequently.
A similar incident occurred in the mine in 2007 during which
two people were killed after police opened fire at protesters.
Another labour-related violence occurred in April in the
Bumbuna district where mine workers protested at African
Mineral's iron ore mine. A woman was killed and at
least six others were injured as the result of clashes between
police and protesters.