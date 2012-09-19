FREETOWN, Sept 19 Sierra Leone diamond exports
hit 221,293.4 carats during the first six months of 2012, up
4.85 percent compared with a year ago, Sierra Leone's Gold and
Diamond Office (GDO) said on Wednesday.
About 36 percent of the exports came from Koidu Holdings
Kimberlite mine, with the rest coming from artisanal miners, GDO
director Jinnah Mohamed Ibrahim said, adding Koidu accounted for
much of the year-on-year increase in total exports.
Koidu, Sierra Leone's only commercial pit mining operation,
is privately-owned by Israeli diamond trader Beny Steinmetz's
BSG Resources through its Octea diamond unit.
Koidu said in March it was seeking to quadruple its output
and was also considering a possible flotation of shares.
Ibrahim said revenues to the state from the diamond exports
totalled $3.96 million, about 5.5 percent of the diamonds' total
estimated value of $71.5 million. Nearly all of the exports went
to Europe, he said.
(Reporting by Christo Johnson; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)