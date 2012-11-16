* President bids for re-election against ex-military rival
* Corruption, ethnic friction still plague W. African state
* Fast-growing economy looks to iron ore, oil development
By Simon Akam and Pascal Fletcher
FREETOWN, Nov 17 Sierra Leoneans vote on
Saturday in elections they hope can propel the small West
African state into an era of prosperity based on mining and oil
after a decade of difficult recovery from civil war.
The presidential and parliamentary polls, the third held
since the end of the 1991-2002 conflict, pit President Ernest
Bai Koroma and his ruling All People's Congress (APC) against
challenger Julius Maada Bio, a former junta leader who
represents the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP).
In an election expected to be close, former insurance
executive Koroma, 59, who wrested the presidency from the SLPP
in a hotly disputed 2007 vote, is considered the narrow
favourite, above Bio, a 48-year-old retired army brigadier who
was involved in two military takeovers in the turbulent 1990s.
To win outright, a candidate must gain 55 percent of the
vote and the race may well go to a second round.
The elections are being held amid rising expectations that
large foreign-run iron ore mining projects and promising oil
discoveries can help lift Sierra Leone's 5.5 million people out
of still widespread poverty.
"If they get through this successfully, I think it will mark
the tipping point from a post-conflict country to a
democratically developing one," John Stremlau of the
Atlanta-based Carter Center's election observer mission told
Reuters.
The vote in the former British colony, whose name signifying
"Lion Mountains" was given by Portuguese explorers describing
its coastal outline, will be one of the most closely observed in
Africa this year by monitors from the European Union, the
Commonwealth and the African Union.
More than 2.6 million people are registered to vote in some
9,000 polling stations across the country, from the scruffy,
humid coastal capital Freetown to bush-ringed upcountry hamlets.
With rivalry between the APC and the SLPP running high,
there are concerns that a close result could ignite violence,
although the election campaign saw only minor scuffles.
"Compared with our worst fears, it's been pretty good," said
the EU's chief election observer, Richard Howitt.
At stake is the opportunity to oversee millions of dollars
of investment in the aid-dependent country's resources that
include gold and diamonds, oil and iron ore.
Iron ore shipments by British companies African Minerals
and London Mining are expected to buoy the
economy to 20 percent growth this year - below original
forecasts of over 50 percent but still one of the highest growth
rates on the planet.
The projects are seen yielding royalty revenues of between
$125 million and $250 million per year by the end of the next
administration.
But doubts remain over whether the election winner can root
out the graft from Sierra Leone's patronage-driven politics,
fairly distribute the mineral wealth and unite the war-scarred
society over tribal and political divisions.
"NO WAR"
In the electoral propaganda battle waged in Freetown's
pot-holed streets, APC billboards have sought to emphasise
Koroma's performance over the last five years in building new
roads, improving the power supply and bringing in foreign
investors.
"De Pa Dea Woke (The Father is working)" proclaims one
pro-Koroma billboard in the local Krio language, while another
assures voters the president's "Action Pass Intention".
Koroma, who promised in 2007 to run the country "like a
business", is hoping the momentum of incumbency can give him the
edge in Saturday's first round vote.
SLPP posters hail Bio as a "Father of Democracy". His
supporters point to his role in handing over to civilian rule
more than a decade ago and rebuff accusations from critics who
question his military past and democratic credentials.
Although ethnic allegiances still shape Sierra Leone's
electoral landscape - Koroma's APC draws support from the Temne
and Limba peoples of the north, while the Mende of the south and
east traditionally vote SLPP - both candidates face pressure to
convert the mineral riches into jobs and improved livelihoods.
"You are seeing a lot more political awareness, people want
to know what you can do for them, for the country," said Kelvin
Lewis, editor of the independent Awoko daily.
But a strong consensus also exists among voters that Sierra
Leone must never be allowed to fall back into the violence of
the 1991-2002 war, when the existence of child soldiers, the
amputation of captive civilians' limbs, and the role played by
'blood diamonds' in fuelling the conflict gave Sierra Leone
unwanted international notoriety.
"The war is finished, no war in this country. We are all
brothers and sisters," Tamba Emmerson Ngenda, 46, a disabled
polio victim, told Reuters as he watched a noisy march by
green-clad Bio supporters through the streets of central
Freetown.
British-trained Sierra Leonean soldiers - issued only days
before with new camouflage outfits and bush hats - are being
deployed to help police keep the peace during Saturday's voting.
In St. George's Cathedral in downtown Freetown, a
handwritten sign on the notice-board carries the hopes for a
vote unmarred by conflict: "Come One, Come All and join us to
pray for successful, non-violent, free, fair, transparent and
peaceful general elections ... Amen!!