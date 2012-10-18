FREETOWN Oct 18 Sierra Leone President Ernest
Bai Koroma said on Thursday he will boost tax revenues from the
mining sector if he is elected to a second term in next month's
elections, as part of a plan to combat poverty in the West
African state.
Koroma will face off against opposition rival and former
junta leader Julius Maada Bio in the Nov. 17 polls, seen as a
barometer of progress in the country as it continues to rebuild
from a civil war that ended a decade ago.
"I promised an agenda for change and I delivered it. Now I
am here promising an agenda for prosperity and by god almighty I
will deliver," Koroma told supporters in the capital during the
launch of his campaigning platform.
A copy of Koroma's campaign manifesto obtained by Reuters
says he would aim to impose "optimum taxation on mineral assets"
to boost state revenues, and would set up a sovereign wealth
fund to manage some portion of the proceeds.
The proposed sovereign wealth fund would "support economic
infrastructure, agricultural productivity, human capacity
development as well as poverty reduction," the manifesto said,
without providing details.
The document added that Koroma would seek to limit mining
prospecting licenses to three years, and raise local hiring
content in firms operating in the country.
Koroma is seen as the favourite against Bio, who has said he
would review all the country's mining contracts due to concerns
they do not provide a fair share of revenue to the state.
Sierra Leone produces iron ore, gold and diamonds and relies
heavily on its mining sector for cash to fund its recovery from
a devastating 1991-2002 civil war.
Companies that operate in Sierra Leone include iron ore
producers African Minerals and London Mining,
gold miner Amara Mining Plc, and diamond miner Koidu.