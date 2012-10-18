* Resource sector key to country's recovery
* Sovereign wealth fund proposed
FREETOWN Oct 18 Sierra Leone President Ernest
Bai Koroma said on Thursday he will boost tax revenues from the
mining sector if he is elected to a second term in next month's
elections, as part of a plan to combat poverty in the West
African state.
Koroma will face off against opposition rival and former
junta leader Julius Maada Bio in the Nov. 17 polls, seen as a
barometer of progress in the country as it continues to rebuild
from a civil war that ended a decade ago.
"I promised an agenda for change and I delivered it. Now I
am here promising an agenda for prosperity and by god almighty I
will deliver," Koroma told hundreds of supporters in the capital
during the launch of his campaign platform.
Sierra Leone remains one of the world's poorest and least
developed countries after a devastating 1991-2002 civil war, and
relies heavily on its burgeoning resource sector to fund its
recovery and ease rampant poverty.
The run-up to the poll has so far been mostly peaceful.
A copy of Koroma's campaign manifesto obtained by Reuters
said he would aim to impose "optimal taxation on mineral assets"
to boost state revenues, and would set up a sovereign wealth
fund to manage some portion of the proceeds.
The proposed sovereign wealth fund would "support economic
infrastructure, agricultural productivity, human capacity
development as well as poverty reduction," the manifesto said,
without providing details.
The document added that Koroma would seek to limit mining
prospecting licenses to three years, and raise local hiring
content in firms operating in the country.
Koroma, a former insurance broker who has been in power
since 2007, is seen as the favourite against Bio, a former junta
leader who has said he would review all the country's mining
contracts due to concerns they do not provide a fair share of
revenue to the state.
Sierra Leone produces iron ore, gold and diamonds. Companies
that operate in Sierra Leone include iron ore producers African
Minerals and London Mining, gold miner Amara
Mining Plc, and diamond miner Koidu.
Koroma's government had come under fire for setting a low
tax rate of 6 percent for London Mining -- far below the 37.5
percent level stipulated in Sierra Leone's mining laws -- though
the contract has since been revised.
Koroma's manifesto also promised reforms of the farming
sector, including "phasing out subsistence agriculture" and
promoting industrial farming in order to boost domestic food
production for local and export markets.
Though it has the potential to be a major agricultural
exporter, Sierra Leone depends heavily on imported foods,
particularly for staples like rice.
The manifesto added the government had plans for China to
build a new international airport north of Freetown to replace
the current airport, which is separated from the capital by a
wide estuary.
An opposition official said he had not yet seen Koroma's
manifesto, but criticised his administration for signing mining
accords that "were not in the best interests of Sierra Leone or
the Sierra Leonean people."