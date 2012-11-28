* Opposition say president's election victory rigged
* Vote key test of West African state after war
* Observers said poll mostly free and fair
By Simon Akam
FREETOWN, Nov 28 Sierra Leone's main opposition
party said on Wednesday it would boycott parliament to protest
against alleged fraud in an election that handed incumbent
president Ernest Bai Koroma a second term.
The Nov. 17 election was a test of the West African state's
recovery since a civil war ended a decade ago, and international
observers had said the vote appeared mostly free and fair.
"The observers were only looking at the process. We want
more than the process, we want the institutions concerned," said
Banja Tejan-Sie, the secretary general of the SLPP opposition
party.
He told Reuters he believed the judiciary and the police
helped rig the poll. "When institutions collude it is very
difficult for the eye to pick, because it is cleverly done," he
added.
Sierra Leone is one of the world's least developed countries
but has drawn billions of dollars of state revenues from
minerals and agriculture since its war.
The country's electoral commission announced last week
President Koroma took 58.7 percent of the vote, enough to secure
his re-election without a run-off against SLPP rival and former
junta leader Julius Maada Bio.
The electoral commission has yet to release compiled results
for parliamentary elections, but the SLPP held 45 of 124 seats
in the assembly before the poll. A local newspaper said SLPP
lost three of those seats.
Alongside the boycott, the SLPP is demanding an
international investigation, the nullification of political
cases in local courts and the release of its supporters and
members in police custody.
Al Shek Kamara, assistant inspector general of the Sierra
Leone police, told Reuters about 34 people had been arrested
during the election process "all of whom have either been
charged to court or released on bail pending further
investigations".
President Koroma's spokesman Unisa Sesay said the Nov. 17
poll had received "world-wide approval", but the opposition had
a right to boycott the assembly. "This is a democratic country,
it is their right not to go," he said.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Andrew Heavens)