* Vessels responsible for bulk of illegal fishing can export
to EU
* Use variety of methods to avoid punishment
* EU "very, very concerned"
By Simon Akam
FREETOWN, Oct 11 Nine of the 10 vessels believed
to be responsible for the bulk of more than 250 reports of
illegal fishing off the coast of Sierra Leone are cleared to
export their catches to the European market, an environment
watchdog group has found.
Illegal fishing is rampant in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea
where impoverished coastal nations with little capacity to
police their waters lose up to $1.5 billion in annual income to
ships operating in protected zones or without proper licences.
The European Union has set up regulations to prevent vessels
involved in so-called illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU)
fishing from accessing European markets.
An 18-month investigation conducted by the Environmental
Justice Foundation (EJF), however, documented a long list of
abuses including fishing inside exclusion zones, using banned
equipment, and transhipping fish illegally at sea.
The majority of cases involved ships accredited to sell
their seafood at EU ports.
"As the world's largest importer of fish, the EU has a
crucial responsibility to combat IUU fishing around the world,"
the report by the British-registered charity said.
"The lack of communication and coordination between the EU
and coastal states in West Africa means that there is a vacuum
of information on what is happening in the area with the highest
levels of IUU fishing in the world."
FLAGS OF CONVENIENCE
EJF, which carried out surveillance in conjunction with 23
local communities in southern Sierra Leone, said ships refused
to pay fines, covered identification markings, bribed officials
and fled to neighbouring counties to avoid sanctions.
It said many also sailed under so-called flags of
convenience. The report says events last year exposed a
problematic system under which ships' flag states, many of whom
have no effective oversight of vessels, were given the primary
responsibility for verifying whether catches were legitimate.
"Following the submission of evidence gathered at sea by
EJF, 1,100 tonnes of fish were seized in March 2011 in Las
Palmas and held for four months whilst an unprecedented
international investigation was carried out," the report said.
"Crucially, the seafood in question was eventually released
when the flag states involved declared the catches were legal."
Oliver Drewes, spokesman for European Fisheries and Maritime
Affairs Commissioner Maria Damanaki, said the EU was "very, very
concerned" about the possibility that illegally fished seafood
could be making its way onto the plates of European consumers.
"We acknowledge and accept that the EU is a potential
marketplace for these products," he told Reuters, adding that,
if the abuses were confirmed, the offending vessels would be
banned from exporting to the EU and barred from European ports.
"In practice, this is a blacklist. Once you're on that list
as a vessel, you have to cease your activities," he said.
Sierra Leone's fisheries minister, Soccoh Kabia, said on
Wednesday he had not yet read the EJF report but called illegal
fishing an unacceptable practice regardless of the eventual
destination of the catch.
"If it goes to the EU it is particularly painful," he told
Reuters. "I know the EU nations as nations that comply with the
law."
(Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison Williams)