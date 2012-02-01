* UK gov't development agency funds invested in captured
vessel
* Sierra Leone authorities spotted ship trawling illegally
* "Pirate fishing" costs West Africa around $1 bln per year
By Simon Akam
FREETOWN, Feb 1 A vessel seized by Sierra Leone
authorities for illegally fishing off the West African nation's
coast received funds from a British government development
agency through an investment fund, officials said.
Some $1.74 million from the UK government's Commonwealth
Development Corporation was invested in the Sierra Fishing
Company, owner of the vessel Marampa 803, through private equity
firm ManoCap, according to ManoCap's founder.
Sierra Leone's military captured the 61-meter ship and its
crew in mid-January after it was spotted trawling in nearshore
waters reserved for small-scale local fishermen.
Illegal fishing costs West African governments around $1
billion in lost catch each year, threatening one of the world's
best remaining fisheries and cutting badly needed revenues to
some of the world's poorest states.
"We have asked ManoCap to undertake a thorough review with
Sierra Fishing Company to establish why this happened and to
report back to us with the details of the actions to be taken to
ensure that this does not happen again," CDC spokesman Rhyddid
Carter said by email in response to enquiries.
CDC, founded in 1948 by the government with an aim to
demonstrate "the power of enterprise and private capital to
reduce poverty in the poorest places of the world," invested $5
million in ManoCap in 2009.
CDC says its investments are self-financing, and it has
received no new public funds since 1995.
ManoCap is a private equity fund manager operating in West
Africa which aims to deliver returns to its investors while
creating local wealth and employment.
ManoCap's founder Tom Cairnes said that $1.74 million of the
CDC's $5 million investment went to Sierra Fishing Company, and
that just $17,360 of that made it to the Marampa 803. He said
that the vessel's management had been outsourced to a Canary
Islands-registered firm, Taerim Ltd.
"We took the decision to outsource management, and then
didn't spend time looking at what the vessel was doing," he
said, adding that the management would be changed.
ManoCap has a 40 percent stake in Sierra Fishing Company,
making up more than a third of its total portfolio, and the
Marampa accounts for just 1 percent of Sierra Fishing Company's
assets, Cairnes said.
UK-based Environmental Justice Foundation said the case
suggested "there was a worrying lack of due diligence undertaken
by CDC in this investment and a commensurate failure to ensure
that the company they invested in conformed to their expected
environmental, social and governance standards."