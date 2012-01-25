* Iron ore exports resume after more than two decades
* Economic growth seen over 50 pct in 2012
* Hopes for jobs but fears of graft and mismanagement
By Simon Akam
FREETOWN, Jan 25 On the fifth floor of Sierra
Leone's main government office building, a decaying hulk where
working toilets are scarce and the lift unreliable, Mines
Director Jonathan Sharkah exudes optimism.
He is, after all, one of the most powerful figures in the
West African country's iron ore sector, and its revival could
potentially create jobs and infrastructure in a nation
struggling to recover from a civil war.
"It means a lot to us. Lots of revenue, lots of employment,
and lots of everything," he told Reuters during a recent
interview in his office in the Youyi Building, which towers over
its corner of the seaside capital Freetown.
To redeem this promise, however, Sierra Leone will need to
fight an uphill battle to avoid the 'resource curse' of
high-level graft, civil unrest and a lack of economic diversity
that has afflicted many regional neighbours, whose economies
depend on their rich deposits of metals or oil.
A recent bribery scandal in the office of the vice
president, along with worries the government is not up to the
mammoth task of overseeing the industry, have sparked fears
ordinary Sierra Leoneans will miss out on the boom.
"We are making a genuine effort to make sure we don't make
mistakes that others have made," said Unisa Sesay, a spokesman
for President Ernest Bai Koroma. "We are not waiting for the
problems to happen before we start addressing them."
Sierra Leone holds some of the world's richest iron ore
deposits, but the industry ground to a halt ahead of a 1991-2002
civil war that claimed some 50,000 lives and ruined its
infrastructure and exports stopped.
That changed last autumn with the first shipment in more
than two decades, a major step for a country eager to rebuild
and create jobs and a potential boost for Koroma as he seeks
re-election in November.
The International Monetary Fund predicts that, with the
onset of mineral revenues, Sierra Leone's gross domestic product
will grow by a staggering 51.4 percent in 2012, a rate that
could prove the highest in the world.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries on the planet
with the average person living on less than $1 a day. The United
Nations ranks it 180th of 187 countries on an index measuring
health, education and wealth.
Iron could provide a jolt.
State revenues from iron ore shipments will hit $580 million
in 2015 as output rises, roughly matching the country's 2011
annual budget, according to the IMF, though inflows between now
and then will be much smaller.
Two companies, African Minerals and London Mining
, are behind the iron ore renaissance.
African Minerals is developing a find at Tonkolili in the
centre of the country that it says is the world's largest
deposit of magnetite. The company announced its first trial
shipment from Tonkolili in November last year, and it plans to
export 15 million tonnes of ore in 2012.
London Mining, which is redeveloping an abandoned iron ore
mine at Marampa, plans to make its first export around the end
of January. The company targets 1.5 million tonnes of production
from this smaller undertaking for 2012.
In Freetown it is hard to find anyone not familiar with the
names of the iron ore companies.
"A lot of jobs. That is what we are expecting from them,"
said Samuel Kargbo, a 19-year old motorbike taxi rider waiting
astride his machine at a filling station.
Lansana Gberie, a Sierra Leonean researcher now resident in
New York and author of a history of the country's civil war,
says president Koroma will aim to make political capital from
iron ore in the run-up to November polls.
"Koroma will be arguing, it seems to me, that, 'I created
the enabling environment that allowed these companies to
operate'," he said. But he added that a failure to deliver on
promises of jobs could be dangerous, setting up the possibility
of unrest while the number of unemployed youth is ballooning.
RESOURCE CURSE
Sierra Leone lies in the midst of a region seemingly cursed
by its rich natural resources. Its own diamond mines are
believed to have funded rebels during the war.
Elsewhere in West Africa, vast oil production in OPEC-member
Nigeria has failed to raise local communities out of poverty and
has given rise to a rebel group angry over alleged human rights
abuses by oil companies and widespread pollution.
In Guinea, workers in the country's bauxite sector, the
world's largest, routinely strike over pay and conditions, and
residents of the country say they have seen little benefit from
the multi-billion dollar industry.
In an effort to head off similar problems, Sierra Leone's
cabinet passed legislation to create a new National Minerals
Agency, a separate body that would handle regulation and leave a
slimmer mines ministry to focus on policy.
The government has also set up public web sites detailing
mining revenues and government expenditures and has consulted on
policy with officials in nearby Ghana, a major gold miner and
nascent oil producer.
But Sierra Leone's ability to manage the revenue has been
undermined by a slew of scandals, including allegations the vice
president's office accepted a bribe in return for an illegal
timber deal.
Its anti-corruption commission, set up in 2000, has also
been criticized as toothless. In 2011 it settled a big case
involving the social security agency out of court instead of
prosecuting.
Sesay said the corruption cases "are reasons why we are
establishing all these checks and balances".
Sierra Leone adopted a new mining law in 2009 designed to
improve the state share of the country's resource wealth by
raising royalty rates. Previous legislation also established a
tax rate of 37.5 percent for mining companies.
Both London Mining and African Minerals obtained substantial
tax discounts in their contracts and are paying well below the
percentages outlined, even after London Mining's accord was
renegotiated.
African Minerals' "lease was granted by the government and
unanimously approved by the parliament of Sierra Leone," a
company spokesman said in an email message, adding that it does
not expect the lease to be renegotiated.
"The limited tax contribution from the mining companies has
huge implications for poor people in Sierra Leone," Danish
watchdog DanWatch said in a recent report.