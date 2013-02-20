* President promised to boost mining revenues
* Impoverished Sierra Leone in midst of mining boom
By Tommy Trenchard
FREETOWN, Feb 20 A new government agency charged
with enforcing Sierra Leone's mining laws will "definitely"
recommend changes to some of the West African nation's existing
contracts with mining companies, the agency's head said on
Wednesday.
President Ernest Bai Koroma won a second term in November
having promised during his campaign to boost tax revenues from
its burgeoning minerals sector in order to reduce rampant
poverty.
The new National Minerals Agency will launch its operations
next month with a sector-wide review of contracts, Sahr Wonday
told Reuters in an interview.
"If we feel they're not in the best interests of the
country, it's incumbent on us to recommend changes to the
government... Definitely we will be recommending changes," he
said.
Wonday did not say which specific contracts would be
targeted for revision.
Renewed interest in its largely untapped mineral resources
has sparked an economic revival in Sierra Leone a decade after
the end of a devastating 1991-2002 civil war.
Iron-ore shipments by British companies African Minerals
and London Mining helped fuel estimated
economic growth of 20 percent last year, one of the world's
fastest growth rates.
Gold miner Amara Mining Plc and diamond miner
Koidu also operate in the country.
However, Sierra Leone remains one of the world's poorest and
least developed countries, and there is widespread frustration
that the mining boom has done little to improve the lives of
ordinary Sierra Leoneans.
Koroma's government came under fire in his first term for
setting a tax rate of 6 percent for London Mining - far below
the 37.5 percent level stipulated in Sierra Leone's mining laws
- though the contract has since been revised to a new tax rate
of 25 percent.
"You've had a lot of agreements that have not been
transparent and have not been negotiated in the best interest of
the country," Wonday said. "Sometimes the excuse is that we had
to do it because we want to attract these investors."
Several governments across Africa have moved to renegotiate
contracts and revise their mining codes to get more revenue from
the mining industry against the backdrop of the rise in
commodity prices.
Liberia and Democratic Republic of Congo have carried out
wholesale reviews of all their contracts, while Guinea is in the
process of reviewing its mining deals.
A number of countries, including Ghana and Ivory Coast are
fiddling with tax and/or royalty rates.
A spokesman for Koroma, while acknowledging that changes to
some contracts were likely, said revisions to existing deals
would be discussed transparently with companies.
"Nothing is permanent... These agreements are being
constantly reviewed. We don't impose changes. It is a matter of
negotiation," Unisa Sesay told Reuters.