TORONTO Feb 9 Mobile modem maker Sierra
Wireless posted a fourth straight quarterly loss on
Thursday and revenue also fell from a year earlier as sales to
former customers Barnes & Noble and Clearwire evaporated.
The Vancouver-based company reported a net loss of $13.7
million, or 44 cents a share, on revenue of $147.2 million. In
the year-before quarter it eked out a profit of $800,000, or 3
cents a share, on sales of $167.2 million.
The company said it had adjusted earnings of 8 cents a
share.
It said it expects no sales growth in the current quarter
and net earnings of between $2 million and $3 million, or 6 to
10 cents a share.
Sierra hopes its AirCard USB modem becomes popular with
wireless network operators that are launching next-generation
LTE service. It struggled this year to recover from the lost
business from Barnes & Noble's e-book readers and from cellular
service provider Clearwire.