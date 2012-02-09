TORONTO Feb 9 Mobile modem maker Sierra Wireless posted a fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday and revenue also fell from a year earlier as sales to former customers Barnes & Noble and Clearwire evaporated.

The Vancouver-based company reported a net loss of $13.7 million, or 44 cents a share, on revenue of $147.2 million. In the year-before quarter it eked out a profit of $800,000, or 3 cents a share, on sales of $167.2 million.

The company said it had adjusted earnings of 8 cents a share.

It said it expects no sales growth in the current quarter and net earnings of between $2 million and $3 million, or 6 to 10 cents a share.

Sierra hopes its AirCard USB modem becomes popular with wireless network operators that are launching next-generation LTE service. It struggled this year to recover from the lost business from Barnes & Noble's e-book readers and from cellular service provider Clearwire.