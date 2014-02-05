UPDATE 1-Alaska Air profit falls 46.2 pct
April 24 U.S. carrier Alaska Air Group Inc on Wednesday reported a 46.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as its operating expenses swelled and average fares declined.
Feb 5 Sierra Wireless Inc , a Canadian producer of wireless communication equipment, reported a quarterly loss after incurring higher research and development expenses.
The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.95 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of $15.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $118.6 million.
April 26 Twitter Inc reported its strongest growth in monthly active users in more than a year and a much better-than-expected quarterly profit, despite stiff competition from Facebook and Snapchat, sending its shares up 11 percent.