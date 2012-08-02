Aug 2 Canada's Sierra Wireless Inc
posted a second-quarter profit, aided by strong sales
at its mobile computing division and a recent acquisition.
Sierra, which entered into a deal to buy machine-to-machine
(M2M) assets from France's Sagemcom in June, gets roughly half
its revenue from M2M, while the other half is from the sales of
mobile modems and other components used in smartphones, tablets
and laptop computers.
Sierra said net income was $3.6 million, or 11 cents per
share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $6.8
million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, net income was 30 cents a share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $167.4 million.
Mobile computing revenue rose to $89.9 million from $66.0
million a year earlier.
The company's shares closed at C$9.47 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.